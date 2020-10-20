Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Two more COVID-19 positives at Giro d'Italia

The Giro was on the brink of being cancelled last week after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases, with the Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma teams withdrawing before the 10th stage. However, organisers said all riders and staff members tested negative later in the week before 492 tests on Oct. 18-19 yielded the two positives.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:41 IST
Cycling-Two more COVID-19 positives at Giro d'Italia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A rider from UAE Team Emirates and a staff member from Team AG2R La Mondiale have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Giro d'Italia following the latest round of tests, organisers RCS and the sport's governing UCI said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The Giro was on the brink of being cancelled last week after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases, with the Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma teams withdrawing before the 10th stage.

However, organisers said all riders and staff members tested negative later in the week before 492 tests on Oct. 18-19 yielded the two positives. The rider was not named. The rider and staff member were referred to their team doctors, who organised isolation measures and took action concerning contact cases.

The Giro, after a rest day on Monday, continues with stage 16, a 229-km route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli. Portuguese Joao Almeida holds a 15-second lead.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign Succeeds with 65% Reduction in Malaria Cases

Raipur, Chattisgarh, India NewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared to September-2019 in ...

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm....

Euro zone bond markets hold ground as EU kicks off issuance

Euro zone bond yields held ground on Tuesday as the first of the European Unions debt sales backing its recovery programmes finally kicked off. All attention will be on the bond sale, part of a funding programme that will eventually be a ga...

What is China's grand strategy, and can it be attained?

Correctly or wrongly, Bonaparte Napoleon is often attributed as saying about China, There lies a sleeping giant. Let him sleep, for when he wakes he will move the world. It is undeniable that China has risen economically, politically and mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020