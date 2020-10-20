Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium may need to return to full COVID lockdown - virologist

Belgium could be returning to full lockdown if there is no reversal of the surge in COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, a senior Belgian virologist said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday. "We would then have to consider even more restrictive measures, which could resemble a lockdown like the one imposed in March and April," Yves Van Laethem told La Derniere Heure.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:28 IST
Belgium may need to return to full COVID lockdown - virologist
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Belgium could be returning to full lockdown if there is no reversal of the surge in COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, a senior Belgian virologist said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

"We would then have to consider even more restrictive measures, which could resemble a lockdown like the one imposed in March and April," Yves Van Laethem told La Derniere Heure. Van Laethem, who addresses national news conferences on the COVID-19 situation, said only an eventual vaccine or effective treatment would overcome the pandemic.

As cases surge again in Europe, Ireland imposed some of Europe's toughest COVID-19 constraints on Monday, while Wales is set to begin a two-week "fire-break" lockdown on Friday. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday that the Belgian capital Brussels and the southern region of Wallonia were "close to a tsunami", with a health situation worse than anywhere else in Europe.

He said a tsunami would mean authorities had lost control of the situation, meaning all non-COVID healthcare procedures would need to be postponed. The country of 11 million people reported on Monday a daily average of 7,876 new infections in the week to Oct. 15, with an average of 252 hospital admissions and 30 deaths.

At the peak of the spring coronavirus wave at the end of March, more than 600 were admitted to the hospital in one day in Belgium.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium may need to return to full COVID lockdown - virologist

Belgium could be returning to full lockdown if there is no reversal of the surge in COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, a senior Belgian virologist said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.We would then have to consider even more r...

Madrid region considering curfew to fight new coronavirus wave

Madrids regional authorities are evaluating whether a curfew is needed to curb a new wave of coronavirus in one of Europes hotspots, the areas top health official said on Tuesday.A curfew would mean ... that at some hours theres no mobility...

11-yr-old girl raped by two, including uncle

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two people, including her uncle, in a village under Musafirkhana Kotwali police station area, police said on TuesdayThe girl was returning from tuition on Friday afternoon when she was allegedly ra...

2 brothers booked for attempt to rape

A case has been registered against two brothers for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer of Police of Naraini area Siyaram said the duo made the attempt to rape...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020