Andaman & Nicobar Islands reports 18 fresh COVID-19 cases,

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman & Nicobar Islands has risen to 4,126 after 18 more people tested positive for the virus, a health official said on Tuesday. Out of the fresh cases in the Union Territory, 17 were detected during contact tracing, he said.

A total of 56 people have so far died due to the contagion. Andaman & Nicobar Islands now has 178 active patients, while 3,892 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Altogether, 75,977 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the UT..