Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian govt enlists top influencers to promote COVID masks

Italy, the first European country to be hit hard by coronavirus, has seen a surge in daily cases this month and the government has ordered new measures to try to keep infections under control, including mandatory mask-wearing outdoors. In March, when Italy was facing the worst phase of its outbreak, Fedez and Ferragni raised around 4.5 million euros ($5.32 million) through an online campaign.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:09 IST
Italian govt enlists top influencers to promote COVID masks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni and her rapper husband Fedez have urged their fans to wear face masks, heeding a call from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to raise awareness about battling COVID-19. Ferragni, 33, and Fedez, 31, are especially popular amongst teenagers and interrupted their usual flow of Instagram glamour to stress the importance of masks in curbing infections.

"We are in a difficult situation and wearing a mask can avoid the worst-case scenario, a lockdown," Ferragni told her 21.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, holding a surgical mask in her hand. Ferragni has her own fashion brand and is considering a stock market listing to monetise the clothing-to-lifestyle persona she has built on social media.

Fedez told his fans that Conte called the couple at the weekend to request their help, with data showing that infections had shot up amongst younger people. Italy, the first European country to be hit hard by coronavirus, has seen a surge in daily cases this month and the government has ordered new measures to try to keep infections under control, including mandatory mask-wearing outdoors.

In March, when Italy was facing the worst phase of its outbreak, Fedez and Ferragni raised around 4.5 million euros ($5.32 million) through an online campaign. The money was used to build a new ward in Milan's San Raffaele's hospital. ($1 = 0.8451 euros)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTE BOX-Key arguments in U.S. antitrust suit vs Google

The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday, claiming the 1 trillion company uses its market power to fend off rivals and said nothing was off the table, including a breakup of the internet...

Nitish, Tejashwi seen with Chirag at Ram Vilas Paswan's shradha ritual

Setting aside their political differences, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Nityanand Rai attended the shradha ritual of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan who died recently. Paswans son Chirag was s...

COVID measures might need to be tightened as deaths rise in England- official

COVID measures in England might need to be tightened and deaths are likely to increase as a second wave of coronavirus infections in England picks up pace, deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday.Were running now with ...

WTO members discuss proposal of India, S Africa for easing IP rules for COVID-19

As many as 40 members of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization WTO have discussed a proposal submitted by India and South Africa for relaxing certain provisions in intellectual property IP agreement with a view to contain the COVID-19 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020