Younger people lead new wave of COVID-19 infections in Greece

He said the pandemic was spreading increasingly in the northern part of the country and urged young people to comply with mask-wearing and social distancing measures. Earlier, Greece scrapped a plan to allow spectators back into sporting events to help curb the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's office said. Tuesday's data showed Greece's total tally of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has reached 26,469, with 528 deaths.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:40 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Greece recorded a new daily record of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, topping the 600 mark for the first time, with younger people accounting for a majority of the new infections, health authorities said. Nationwide, there were 667 new confirmed infections and eight new deaths, authorities said.

"The pandemic is showing clear signs that it is steadily spreading," said epidemiologist Gikas Magiorkinis, adding that people in the age group of 18 to 39 years old made up some 60% to 70% of the new infections. He said the pandemic was spreading increasingly in the northern part of the country and urged young people to comply with mask-wearing and social distancing measures.

Earlier, Greece scrapped a plan to allow spectators back into sporting events to help curb the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's office said. "It is not the right time for sports fans to return to venues, it would send the wrong message," said Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

Hardalias said the epidemiological picture of the pandemic in the Athens metropolitan area remained "critically stable". "How things unfold with the pandemic is in our hands," Hardalias said. "Apply the measures."

Despite the increase in infections, Greece is still faring better than many other European countries, with a relatively low level of COVID-19 infections. Tuesday's data showed Greece's total tally of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has reached 26,469, with 528 deaths.

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

QUOTE BOX-Key arguments in U.S. antitrust suit vs Google

The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday, claiming the 1 trillion company uses its market power to fend off rivals and said nothing was off the table, including a breakup of the internet...

Nitish, Tejashwi seen with Chirag at Ram Vilas Paswan's shradha ritual

Setting aside their political differences, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Nityanand Rai attended the shradha ritual of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan who died recently. Paswans son Chirag was s...

COVID measures might need to be tightened as deaths rise in England- official

COVID measures in England might need to be tightened and deaths are likely to increase as a second wave of coronavirus infections in England picks up pace, deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday.Were running now with ...

WTO members discuss proposal of India, S Africa for easing IP rules for COVID-19

As many as 40 members of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization WTO have discussed a proposal submitted by India and South Africa for relaxing certain provisions in intellectual property IP agreement with a view to contain the COVID-19 p...
