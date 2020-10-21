Australia reports rare case of reinfection

Australian authorities say they're treating a COVID-19 case in the city of Melbourne as a rare reinfection. The only coronavirus case reported in the former hot spot of Victoria state on Tuesday had also tested positive to COVID-19 in July.

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said Wednesday an expert panel had decided to classify the case as a reinfection rather than shedding viral remnants of the July infection. Andrews says the classification reflected "an abundance of caution" rather than conclusive evidence. He assumed further testing would be conducted into the case in search of a definitive result.

Melbourne has been in lockdown since early July, but restrictions in Australia's second-largest city are easing this week as daily infection tallies remain low. Victoria reported three new cases on Wednesday. The state's second wave peaked at 725 new infections in a day in early August.