Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: COVID-19 patient kills self by jumping off AIIMS building

The victim, a resident of Babai in Hoshangabad district, allegedly jumped out from a window on the second floor of the building late on Tuesday night, said Sanjeev Kumar Chaukse, in-charge of Bag Sewania police station. The sexagenarian had been admitted in the hospital after she recently tested positive for the infection, the official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:35 IST
MP: COVID-19 patient kills self by jumping off AIIMS building

A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Wednesday. The victim, a resident of Babai in Hoshangabad district, allegedly jumped out from a window on the second floor of the building late on Tuesday night, said Sanjeev Kumar Chaukse, in-charge of Bag Sewania police station.

The sexagenarian had been admitted in the hospital after she recently tested positive for the infection, the official said. The incident came to light when people found her missing from her bed at around midnight and following a search, she was found lying on the ground below the second- floor window, he said.

The deceased might have gone into depression after getting infected, the official said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Meanwhile, AIIMS public relation officer Dr Laxmi Prasad informed that the deceased was admitted on October 17 after testing positive for coronavirus.

"She probably jumped off the building between 9 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday night. A detailed investigation is underway," he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet approves order modifying Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adoption of a Home Ministry order modifying the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, that will strengthen local bodies by completing the three-tier power structure that will be directly ele...

Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary Francesco, which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival. The papal thumbs-up came midway through the fi...

Asssam Forest department seizes railway engine for killing two elephants

Assam forest department on Wednesday seized the engine of a goods train for mowing down an elephant and its calf inside the Lumding Reserve forest area of the state. The engine was seized from the Bamunimaidan Railway Yard under Wildlife Pr...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The White House and congressional Democrats kept up negotiations on a fresh coronavirus relief bill, though their effort faced opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate, where conservatives object to the trillion-dollar-plus price tag....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020