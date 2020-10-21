Left Menu
Development News Edition

Risk of waterborne diseases increase in Hyderabad due to severe flooding

Amid increasing water-level in Hyderabad due to heavy rains, the fear of water-borne disease has increased in the flood-affected parts of the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:24 IST
Risk of waterborne diseases increase in Hyderabad due to severe flooding
Asha workers during visiting the flood-affected parts of Telangana on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid increasing water-level in Hyderabad due to heavy rains, the fear of water-borne disease has increased in the flood-affected parts of the state. "During floods, the most common diseases like Cholera, dysentery, malaria, typhoid, and many other diseases are mostly waterborne. This is mostly because of flooded water, nala (drain) water, and drinking water getting mixed up," Dr Vijay Bhaskar said.

"Due to the floods, diseases like malaria and dengue fever will also increase as the stagnated water might become the breeding grounds for mosquitos," he added. He said that the government must take all necessary steps to prevent people from getting infected with such water-borne diseases.

Dr. Vijay Bhaskar further said that "in this Covid-19 situation, getting infected to diseases like malaria, diarrhea or dengue is even worst and sometimes might be fatal." Vijaya Lakshmi, a resident of a flood-affected area in Hyderabad, speaking to ANI said,"Due to floods and being in contact with floodwater, we have been facing a lot of problems as this might lead to spread of various diseases. My children are getting rashes on the skin and are leading to inflections. If we have any problems then, Medical workers and ASHA workers in the basti are taking care of our health by providing us with basic medicines.

K. Anuradha, an Asha worker, told ANI that "due to the recent floods in Hyderabad, there is a risk of an increase in the spread of water-borne diseases. So we are awarding the people about the same and have been suggesting them to take proper care of what they and drink. We are telling them to boil water before drinking, as the floodwater might get mixed up with drinking water leading to diarrhea." The stagnant flood water turns into breeding grounds for mosquitos which is a major reason for the spears of malaria, dengue fevers. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips in choppy trade as investors focus on stimulus talks

Wall Streets main indexes dipped in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors closely tracked ongoing negotiations in Washington related to the coronavirus stimulus package. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped...

UPDATE 1-Israeli minister sees another normalisation deal before U.S. election

An Israeli official predicted on Wednesday that the United States would announce another deal establishing ties between Israel and an Arab or Muslim country before the U.S. election. I have a reasonable basis to believe that the announcemen...

Indian Railways launches Freight Business Development Portal to boost freight business

The Indian Railways on Friday launched a Freight Business Development Portal on Wednesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to boost the freight business. As per a statement, the aim of the new portal is to motivate new customers to transp...

US lists six more Chinese media outlets as 'foreign missions'

The US on Wednesday designated six more Chinese media outlets as foreign missions, terming them as propaganda outlets controlled by the ruling Communist Party of China, amid escalating tensions between the two countries. The six media outle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020