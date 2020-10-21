Coronavirus: 308 new cases in Goa; 408 patients recover, 2 die

Left Menu
Goa's COVID-19 caseload reached 41,339 with the addition of 308 cases on Wednesday, a state health official said. The number of active cases in the state is 3,099 at present. "A total of 1,262 samples were tested during the day," he added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:19 IST
Goa's COVID-19 caseload reached 41,339 with the addition of 308 cases on Wednesday, a state health official said. Two more fatalities took the toll to 557, he said.

As many as 408 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count in the coastal state to 37,683, the official said. The number of active cases in the state is 3,099 at present.

"A total of 1,262 samples were tested during the day," he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 41,339, new cases 308, deaths 557, discharged 37,683, active cases 3,099, samples tested till date 2,85,455.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Goa

