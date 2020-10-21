Left Menu
FACTBOX-State of same-sex unions globally as Pope Francis gives backing

Pope Francis endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples in a new film released on Wednesday, intensifying the global debate around gay and lesbian relationships, which have no legal recognition in most countries.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples in a new film released on Wednesday, intensifying the global debate around gay and lesbian relationships, which have no legal recognition in most countries. The leader of the Catholic Church opposes same-sex marriage, but said in an interview for a new documentary that he backed civil unions to ensure same-sex couples can be legally recognised.

Here are some key facts on the rights of same-sex couples around the world: - A total of 32 countries recognise some form of civil partnership for same-sex couples. - The first country to legalise same-sex marriage was the Netherlands in 2001.

- Same-sex marriage is legal in 28 countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay and the United States. - Gay marriage is hotly contested among many religious groups. Leaders of the United Methodist Church announced proposals to split the church into two amid deep disputes over the issue. - Almost one in three adults globally believe people of the same sex should be allowed to marry, a survey of almost 100,000 people in 65 countries showed in 2016.

- Taiwan was the first place in Asia to allow gay marriages. Drives for that right to be granted in China and Japan have faced stiff opposition. - In Africa, where homosexuality is a crime in many countries and can lead to imprisonment or the death penalty, South Africa alone allows for same-sex marriage. - Costa Rica became the first country in Central America to give the go-ahead to same-sex marriages in May, when a landmark constitutional court ruling came into effect. - In July Montenegro became the first European country outside western Europe and the European Union to legally recognise same-sex couples. - Northern Ireland became the last part of the United Kingdom to introduce equal marriage rights in February 2020. Sources: ILGA State-Sponsored Homophobia report, Pew Research Centre, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Reuters

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

