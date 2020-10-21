Left Menu
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rises by 177, recoveries by 181

As many as 526 patients have died in private hospitals, and one in a government COVID care centre, it said. The COVID-19 count in rural Ahmedabad rose to 2,815 with the addition of 12 new cases.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:26 IST
Ahmedabad's count of coronavirus patients increased to 40,743 after 177 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the state health department said. Two fatalities during the day increased the COVID-19 toll in the district to 1,896, it said.

The number of recovered cases at 181 increased the total patients discharged from various hospitals to 35,387. Ahmedabad city reported 165 new cases and 163 recoveries, while the rural parts reported 12 new cases and 18 recoveries.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday afternoon, there are 508 active cases in the city's north-west zone, the highest among the seven zones, followed by the west zone with 492 cases, and south-west zone with 486 cases. Central zone continues to report the lowest number of 300 active cases, the AMC said.

Out of 1,830 deaths reported in the city, 1,303 have been reported in various government hospitals, including 713 in the civil hospital, the civic body said. As many as 526 patients have died in private hospitals, and one in a government COVID care centre, it said.

The COVID-19 count in rural Ahmedabad rose to 2,815 with the addition of 12 new cases. At the same time, 18 recoveries in this part of the district pushed the number of recovered cases to 2,709, achieving the recovery rate of 96 per cent.

