2,402 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 4,63,858; death toll 6,790

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,790 on Thursday with 35 more fatalities, while 2,402 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,63,858, a health bulletin issued here said. Of the new fatalities, the maximum four were reported from Lucknow, followed by three from Varanasi and two each from Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Agra, Ayodhya, Deoria and Hardoi among others, the health bulletin said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,790 on Thursday with 35 more fatalities, while 2,402 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,63,858, a health bulletin issued here said. "At present, there are 29,131 active cases in the state, while 4,27,937 people have recovered from the infection and have been discharged," it said. During the past 24 hours, 35 more people have died due to COVID-19, taking the toll in the state to 6,790 while the total number of cases has risen to 4,63,858, it said.

The recovery rate is presently 92.25 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. On Wednesday, 1,57,696 samples were tested for COVID-19, while so far 1,36,03,679 tests have taken place in the state. Of the new fatalities, the maximum four were reported from Lucknow, followed by three from Varanasi and two each from Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Agra, Ayodhya, Deoria and Hardoi among others, the health bulletin said. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 281 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 180 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 152 from Ghaziabad and 143 from Prayagraj, it added.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the maximum 837 people have died in Lucknow, followed by 720 in Kanpur, 317 in Varanasi and 314 in Allahabad, it added.

