Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spiraling pollution can have 'serious consequences' on SARS-CoV-2, may lead to 'higher mortality': AIIMS Director

Rising air pollution combined with coronavirus infection and lung complications can possibly lead to serious consequences, and therefore, higher mortality, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:04 IST
Spiraling pollution can have 'serious consequences' on SARS-CoV-2, may lead to 'higher mortality': AIIMS Director
All India Institutes of Medical Sciences Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Rising air pollution combined with coronavirus infection and lung complications can possibly lead to serious consequences, and therefore, higher mortality, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Speaking with ANI, Dr Guleria stated that escalation of particulate pollution during the winter may not always be fatal but might have serious consequences, meaning that patients may need ICU or ventilator assistance, leading to higher mortality. Experts broadly have sighted ample examples that identified that the number of all respiratory viruses shoot up during the winter months and have observed that SARS-CoV-2 is primarily a respiratory virus.

"Swine flu also shows a spike during winter months and it is likely that COVID-19 would also do the same. Coming to air pollution, there is data that shows air pollution may also lead to a higher prevalence of COVID-19. This is based on the study being done in the last few months in Italy and China," Dr Guleria said. The study in Italy found a positive correlation between PM 2.5 concentration and higher deaths due to COVID-19.

"If people are inhaling pollutants into the airways, that itself causes airways inflammation and leads to worsening of underlying respiratory conditions. In such a situation, if people get Covid infection, they may have a more severe infection which might lead to higher mortality because of this combination," he said. While explaining the correlation between rising cases, winter and air pollution, Dr Guleria said, "This is particularly related to two things. Firstly, due to the fall in temperature, viruses can survive for longer periods of time in the environment, unlike summer. Secondly, due to winter people tend to stay indoors, in crowded and poorly-ventilated rooms (to conserve heat) which maximises person-to-person spread of the virus."

With the Air quality Index (AQI) oscillating between 'poor' to 'very poor' category, it has already come under notice that coronavirus cases have started spiking in Delhi. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in its latest bulletin (4 pm) on AQI, showed that with 296 and 215 index values in Delhi and Gurugram's, air quality rests in the poor category whereas in Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida it looms into very poor category. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO Africa: New rapid tests a 'game changer' against COVID

Health officials in Africa say the rollout of rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 could be a game changer for their fight against the coronavirus but also warned Thursday that increased testing could drive up confirmed cases on a continent ...

Ensuring comprehensive disengagement is "immediate task": India on border standoff with China

India on Thursday said that ensuring a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh is the immediate task, remarks that came ahead of another round of military talks with China on the border standoff. Th...

EXCLUSIVE-Sudan premier ready for Israel ties if parliament approves -sources

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is ready to proceed with normalizing relations with Israel once a yet-to-be-formed transitional parliament has approved the step, two Sudanese government sources told Reuters on Thursday.The comments are...

Donors pledge $600m for Rohingya to meet aid shortfall

International donors pledged nearly 600 million to support displaced Rohingya on Thursday, succeeding in bridging a huge gap in funding for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Britain, the United States and European Union organized the virtu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020