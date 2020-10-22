Rajasthan sees 1,822 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Rajasthan reported 1,822 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the disease on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 1,80,755. The coronavirus death toll stands at 1,800 in the state, an official report said here.

Out of the latest fatalities, two deaths were reported from Jaipur, while one death each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Sikar and Udaipur, it said. A maximum of the fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Jaipur where 349 people tested positive for the disease.

The other cases were reported from Ajmer (85), Alwar (62), Baran (2), Barmer (5), Bharatpur (42), Bhilwara (40), Bikaner (227), Bundi (6), Chittorgarh (8), Churu (33), Dausa (18), Dholpur (7), Dungarpur (34), Ganganagar (74), Hanumangarh (22), Jaisalmer (5), Jalore (45), Jhunjhunu (43), Jodhpur (280), Karauli (4), Kota (70), Nagaur (72), Pali (79), Rajsamand (31), Sikar (107), Sirohi (1), Tonk (9) and Udaipur (48), the report said. A total of 1,60,614 people have recovered so far and the number of active cases stands at 18,341, it added.

PTI SDA SRY.