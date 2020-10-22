Palaniswami assures free COVID-19 vaccine to TN people

Left Menu
"I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost," he said. The Chief Minister, who is here on an official visit to review anti-COVID-19 measures and development projects in the district told reporters that vaccination shall cover all sections of the society.

PTI | Pudukottai | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday assured free immunisation against coronavirus for all sections of people in the state as soon as a vaccine is made available. "I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost," he said.

The Chief Minister, who is here on an official visit to review anti-COVID-19 measures and development projects in the district told reporters that vaccination shall cover all sections of the society. DMK chief M K Stalin, however, hit out at Palaniswami saying,"it is the duty of a welfare state to provide life saving vaccination free of cost during the times of a pandemic." In a Facebook post, he accused Palaniswami for "assuming as if it was a big concession from him and for making the announcement as if this was a big feat." Also, the leader of opposition said the announcement was a mere "drama" as the Chief Minister did not "have a heart" to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the people.

Tamil Nadu government had provided an assistance of Rs 1,000 to several sections of people including ration card holders, members of various state welfare boards and the differently abled. As regards Chennai, a string of other nearby areas in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, Madurai and its suburbs a sum of Rs 2,000 was provided in two instalments as these regions experienced two spells of intensive lockdown.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021. Addressing a meet at the Collectorate here, Palaniswami said due to the sustained and intensified efforts of the government, the transmission of the virus started to decline gradually.

"In view of appropriate treatment, fatalities were reduced and those getting infected have also been cut down and recoveries increased," he said and lauded the initiatives of the frontline workers including doctors, nurses and personnel from various government departments. On an average, everyday, about 90,000 RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests were being conducted for precise detection of the virus as per expert advice and Tamil Nadu topped all other states in conducting maximum number of tests to detect the pathogen, he said.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed seven lakh coronavirus cases including 3,077 new infections and the toll touched 10,825 with 45 more fatalities. While the tally of positive cases stood at 7,00,193, the state capital accounted for 1,93,299.

Land acquisition process was on for the Cauvery-Gundaru river linking project and Rs 700 crore has been allocated in the first phase, the Chief Minister said adding foundation stone for the project would be laid in 2021 January. "This project would be completed over a span of about four to five years and thereafter Pudukottai district would be a green zone as hundreds of lakes would be replenished and the water table will rise. I will inaugurate the project," he said.

The ambitious project covers Pudukottai district as well. Also, Palaniswami announced setting up of a new government dental college in the premises of the state run medical college here and the new institution shall have an intake of 50 students from 2021-22 onwards, he said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had last week said India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months. Presently COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of trials.

