Philippines reports 1,923 new coronavirus cases, 132 more deaths

Philippines reports 1,923 new coronavirus cases, 132 more deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:30 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Friday recorded 1,923 new coronavirus infections and 132 additional deaths, the largest daily increase in casualties in 15 days.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 365,799, while deaths had reached 6,915. The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.