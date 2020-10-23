Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline as total tests cross 10 cr

Fifteen states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Chandigarh, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi, are exhibiting higher COVID-19 positivity rate compared to the national figure, indicting the need for higher levels of comprehensive testing in these regions, the ministry underscored. The last 1 crore tests were conducted in nine days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:41 IST
Cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline as total tests cross 10 cr

India has crossed the 10 crore-mark in conducting tests for detection of COVID-19 with 14,42,722 tests being done in a span of  24 hours, even as the cumulative positivity rate continues to decline, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. High level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate, it said.

"This indicates that the rate of spread of the infection is being effectively contained. The cumulative positivity rate continues to decline as the total tests cross 10 crore," the ministry underlined. The national COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.75 per cent as on date, it said.

This is a result of the successful 'test, track, trace, treat and technology' strategy of the central government effectively followed by states and union territories, it stated. Fifteen states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Chandigarh, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi, are exhibiting higher COVID-19 positivity rate compared to the national figure, indicting the need for higher levels of comprehensive testing in these regions, the ministry underscored.

The last 1 crore tests were conducted in nine days.   Higher testing across wide regions has resulted in early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely and effective treatment in homes/facilities and in hospitals for the severe cases.  These measures in tandem eventually lead to lower mortality rate. The country's testing capacities have multiplied manifold with nearly 2,000 labs across the country and with collaborative efforts of the Centre and state and union territory governments.  More than 15 lakh samples can be tested every day, the ministry said.

Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 1,989 testing labs in the country, including 1,122 government and 867 private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures, hopes to avoid lockdown

Belgium, one of the European countries worst hit by the new coronavirus, tightened restrictions on social contacts on Friday by banning fans from sports matches, limiting the number of people in cultural spaces and closing theme parks. Belg...

Vegetable price surge worries people in Varanasi

Vegetable prices have shot up since the last few days in parts of Varanasi causing a major worry for people struggling to survive amid the pandemic. Potatoes are priced at Rs 40, onions at Rs 70. They were affordable earlier. Other green ve...

UK trade minister says 'real progress' made in Brexit talks

Britain and the European Union have made real progress in Brexit trade talks and a deal is possible but if the bloc does not come to an agreement then Britain will leave without a deal, Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday.Were in inten...

COVID-19 lockdown reduced sleep quality, mental health, says study

The initial phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed through March and April in several countries, may have dramatically altered peoples personal eating and sleeping habits, according to a new study based on a first-of-its-kind glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020