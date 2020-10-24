Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey to evaluate possible measures as COVID-19 outbreak flares

Measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and flexible working hours are important in fighting the spread, Koca said, adding that lockdowns are currently not being considered. Turkey's top medical association and the main opposition party have criticised the government's decision to only publish symptomatic COVID-19 patients, saying it hides the true scale of the outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 00:05 IST
Turkey to evaluate possible measures as COVID-19 outbreak flares

Turkey will evaluate possible new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus as the outbreak flares nationwide, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

Turkey reported another 2,165 people with COVID-19 symptoms on Friday, the highest one-day figure since May when Ankara imposed a series of restrictive measures. The death toll from the virus rose to 9,658 on Friday, Health Ministry data showed. "Our health minister is visiting various provinces... We are working on what sort of measures we will take there," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"As of now, what sort of measures are to be taken will be conveyed to us from the science team, and we will take our steps according to that," he said. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier on Friday that 40% of the total cases across the country were reported in its largest city Istanbul, where there were five times more than in the capital Ankara.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with local officials in five provinces in northwest Turkey, Koca said there had been a risky spike in the COVID-19 case numbers, and the second peak is underway in some cities. Measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and flexible working hours are important in fighting the spread, Koca said, adding that lockdowns are currently not being considered.

Turkey's top medical association and the main opposition party have criticised the government's decision to only publish symptomatic COVID-19 patients, saying it hides the true scale of the outbreak. Late on Thursday, Koca said residents in Istanbul should avoid crowded places unless necessary. On Friday, he said he would hold talks in Istanbul starting this weekend to evaluate the recent rise there.

Turkey imposed weekend lockdowns, restricted intercity travel and closed restaurants and cafes earlier this year to slow the spread of the virus. Almost all restrictions were lifted in June. The government has since enforced measures such as social distancing and wearing masks, and has imposed fines on those who break rules.

A senior official said on Wednesday Ankara was considering reimposing some restrictions to stem the resurgence of cases but will avoid throttling the economic recovery.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura: Court rejects bail plea of two in murder case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder caseAshish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. ...

BRIEF-COVID-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume In U.S. - WSJ

Oct 23 Reuters - COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL FROM ASTRAZENECA, OXFORD CAN RESUME IN U.S. - WSJ FEDERAL HEALTH REGULATORS HAVE DECIDED TO ALLOW RESUMPTION OF U.S. STUDIES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE FROM ASTRAZENECA, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD...

BJP demands arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for 'seditious' remarks

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Friday demanded the arrest of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her seditious remarks wherein she said she would only hold the national tricolour when the flag of the erstwhile state is restored. The BJP said no powe...

Reopening of schools: Rajasthan govt to decide on Saturday, say sources

The Rajasthan government will take a decision regarding reopening of schools in the state on Saturday, official sources said. The standard operating procedure SOP for the reopening of schools has been prepared and was discussed by CM Ashok ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020