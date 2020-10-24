Resume non-COVID services at LNJP Hospital: Resident doctors to Kejriwal

The Resident Doctors' Association of Delhi's LNJP Hospital on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking resumption of non-coronavirus services at the facility. The RDA said due to the hospital being designated a dedicated COVID-19 facility, "clinical classes and elective surgeries have come to a standstill".

The Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital was one of the first in the city to be declared a coronavirus hospital. It is attached to Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC). "The LNJP Hospital is the largest Delhi government hospital that was catering to the needs of more than 9,000 OPD patients and more than 200 surgical procedures on a daily basis in pre-COVID times. All these people are deprived of better health facilities and their sufferings have increased in the due course of time," the RDA said in its letter.

"Due to exclusive COVID designation, clinical classes and elective surgeries have come to standstill, thereby future of more than 1,250 undergraduate students, 200 interns, 600 postgraduate students, 300 senior residents doctors and several students of super-specialisation courses is at stake," it said. The loss of quality education will also dent the public health in the long run, it added.

"The deployment of students in the periphery has reduced the workforce at the hospital thereby, several residents are forced to do continuous repeat duties. Some of the residents have done more than six rounds of duties in the COVID wards since March," the RDA said. A senior official of the LNJP Hospital said, "We are considering designating one part of the hospital as a separate block for non-COVID services. But it has not been finalised." The national capital on Friday recorded 4,086 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day spike in 34 days, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 6,189.