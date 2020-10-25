2,052 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 4,70,270; death toll 6,882

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,882 on Sunday with 28 more fatalities, while 2,052 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,70,270, an official said. "In past 24 hours, 2,052 fresh cases were reported while 2,368 patients were discharged in the same period. "The number of active cases has now come down to 27,317 and the number of those getting discharged from hospitals after recovery stands at 4,36,071," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The recovery rate of the state has gone up to 93.72 per cent, he said. The total number of cases in the state has reached 4,70,270.

A total of 1.17 lakh COVID-19 tests were done on Saturday, he said, adding that altogether over 1.40 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far. Among the active cases, 12,220 patients are in home isolation, he added.

He said five districts which have high positivity rate are Prayagraj, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut while the five districts which reported lower positivity rate are Kanpur Dehat, Hathras, Baghpat, Shravasti and Pilibhit..