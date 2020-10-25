Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,052 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 4,70,270; death toll 6,882

Among the active cases, 12,220 patients are in home isolation, he added. He said five districts which have high positivity rate are Prayagraj, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut while the five districts which reported lower positivity rate are Kanpur Dehat, Hathras, Baghpat, Shravasti and Pilibhit..

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:37 IST
2,052 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 4,70,270; death toll 6,882

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,882 on Sunday with 28 more fatalities, while 2,052 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,70,270, an official said. "In past 24 hours, 2,052 fresh cases were reported while 2,368 patients were discharged in the same period. "The number of active cases has now come down to 27,317 and the number of those getting discharged from hospitals after recovery stands at 4,36,071," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The recovery rate of the state has gone up to 93.72 per cent, he said. The total number of cases in the state has reached 4,70,270.

A total of 1.17 lakh COVID-19 tests were done on Saturday, he said, adding that altogether over 1.40 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far. Among the active cases, 12,220 patients are in home isolation, he added.

He said five districts which have high positivity rate are Prayagraj, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut while the five districts which reported lower positivity rate are Kanpur Dehat, Hathras, Baghpat, Shravasti and Pilibhit..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'One District One Product' virtual fair now extended till Oct 27 by UP govt

The ongoing One District One Product ODOP virtual fair, organised as an experiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a grand success and has now been extended till October 27, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday. The fair, org...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Drass, adjoining areas experience season's first snowfall

Ladakhs Drass, the second coldest inhabited place in the world, experienced the seasons first snowfall on Sunday. It started snowing in Drass and its adjoining areas, including Zojilla pass and Mina-Marg along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh nation...

Three killed in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta city

A bomb blast hit the capital city of Pakistans Balochistan province on Sunday, leaving at least three people dead and injuring seven othersThe blast took place in a market in Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of southwest Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020