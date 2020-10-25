Goa sees 211 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on Sun; 321 recover

Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 211 and death toll by six on Sunday, while 321 people were discharged during the day, an official said. The state now has 42,242 cases, including 576 deaths, and 39,090 people have recovered, he said.

A total of 1,018 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 42,242, new cases 211, deaths 576, discharged 39,090, active cases 2,576 samples tested till date 2,90,350.