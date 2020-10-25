Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records 4,136 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 38 days

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 4,136 fresh cases were reported on Sunday. The previous highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded on September 17, when 4,432 new cases were recorded. Since September 19, new cases were reported below the 4,000-mark until on October 23. Thirty-three more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,258, the bulletin said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:57 IST
Delhi records 4,136 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 38 days

The national capital on Sunday recorded 4,136 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 38 days, while the death toll mounted to 6,258, authorities said. This is the third consecutive day when over 4,000 new cases have been reported in Delhi. On Saturday, 4,116 new cases were reported, on Friday, 4,086 new cases were recorded and 3,882 were reported a day before.

These fresh cases resulted from 49,069 tests conducted the previous day. According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 4,136 fresh cases were reported on Sunday.

The previous highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded on September 17, when 4,432 new cases were recorded. Since September 19, new cases were reported below the 4,000-mark until on October 23.

Thirty-three more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,258, the bulletin said. The tally of active cases on Sunday rose to 26,744 from 26,467 the previous day. The total number of cases climbed to 3,56,656, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 2,893 from 2,840 on Saturday.

The positivity rate on Sunday stood at 8.17 per cent, while the recovery rate was over 90 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.76 per cent. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,756 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,473 are vacant.

It said that 591 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Sunday stood at 34,442 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 14,627 in all, adding to 49,069, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Sunday, was over 2.29 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 43.64 lakh. The bulletin said that 3,23,654 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Since September, daily cases have begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it had started to come down a bit. The number of people in home isolation rose to 16,115 compared to 15,808 the previous day.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wolfsburg beats Bielefeld 2-1 for 1st Bundesliga win

Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga. Sven Schipplocks 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an eq...

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Sunday, signalling steps to implement a normalisation pact after decades of hostilities. Israel f...

McGowan wins Italian Open for 2nd European Tour title

English golfer Ross McGowan chipped in from a greenside bunker at No. 16 and rolled in a birdie at the last hole to earn a one-stroke victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, securing his first title on the European Tour in 11 years. McGowan ...

Nitish's govt lacked stability, even after majority he brought BJP to power through crooked means: Tejashwi

There was no stability in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government in Bihar in the past four years, said Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday adding that he would provide it along with permanent jobs to the youth a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020