Mexico reports 4,360 new coronavirus cases, 181 more deaths

Mexico reports 4,360 new coronavirus cases, 181 more deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-10-2020 06:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 06:44 IST
Mexico's health ministry reported on Sunday 4,360 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 181 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 891,160 and the death toll to 88,924.
Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sam Holmes)