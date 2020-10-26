Left Menu
20 new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; total count 5,933

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the number of infections in the union territory to 5,933, an official bulletin said on Monday Of the new cases, 15 were reported from Leh and five from Kargil, the bulletin said, adding that the virus has claimed 71 lives So far, 74 people have been cured of the disease out of which 73 were from Leh and one from Kargil. There are only 736 active COVID-19 cases in the UT now, they said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

So far, 74 people have been cured of the disease out of which 73 were from Leh and one from Kargil. The total recoveries stand at 5,126, officials said. There are only 736 active COVID-19 cases in the UT now, they said.

