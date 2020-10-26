Left Menu
Maha DyCM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

In a message, Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, said his health condition is fine. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said Pawars health is normal and he has been admitted to hospital only for the purpose of rest.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:52 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to a hospital here as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors. In a message, Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, said his health condition is fine.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said Pawars health is normal and he has been admitted to hospital only for the purpose of rest. Pawar in his message said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure, I have got admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors." The NCP leader also said the party workers and citizens need not worry about his health and that he will be back among all after a brief period of rest.

On Thursday, Pawar tested negative for coronavirus, but was in quarantine at his official residence 'Devgiri' here as a precautionary measure. Tope said Pawars family members had also undergone COVID-19 tests and their results were negative.

"He (Pawar) is normal. He has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital only for the purpose of rest as at his home he keeps getting phone calls from people and he gets no rest then," Tope told a TV channel. "Hence, he has been admitted only for the purpose of rest," he added.

Tope also appealed to people to take care of their health and ensure their immunity is strong. Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in a message on Twitter prayed for Pawar's speedy recovery.

In the last few months, over a dozen Maharashtra ministers have tested positive for COVID-19. They include Awhad, Ashok Chavan (public works department), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Varsha Gaikwad (school education), Eknath Shinde (urban development) and Nitin Raut (energy).

Ministers Hasan Mushrif (rural development), Sunil Kedar (animal husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (ports, textile), Bacchu Kadu (MoS for school education), Abdul Sattar (MoS-rural development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS-environment) and Vishwajeet Kadam (MoS for cooperation) had also contracted COVID-19.

