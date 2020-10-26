Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5PM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:13 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5PM

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM. MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 582 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths push toll to 1,311 Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 582 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of infections to 2,31,834, while the death toll rose to 1,311 with four more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES No fresh COVID-19 death in Puducherry; 144 new cases take tally to 34,336 Puducherry: In a welcome development, Puducherry reported no fresh fatality due to COVID-19 on Monday for the second time this month. MDS5 TN-HINDU-MUNNANI-GOVT Hindu Munnani opposes govt bid to 'acquire' land belonging to temple in TN Chennai: The Hindu Munnani on Monday alleged that the authorities intended to acquire 35 acres of land belonging to a temple to build a collectorate complex for the newly carved out Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu and strongly opposed the move.PTI PTI SS PTI ANB ANB

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Thai model targets 'shocking' gender violence in new U.N. role

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Oct 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Thai authorities told women to dress modestly to avoid sexual assault during New Year festivities two years ago, model Cindy Bishop hit back online - turning her into...

R80 million paid to Sedibeng Water for continuation of projects

The Department of Water and Sanitation says an amount of R80 million has been paid to Sedibeng Water for the continuation of projects in Sedibeng District Municipality.The department said that Sedibeng Water has made a commitment to pay all...

All UP districts to have anti-human trafficking police stations

All districts of Uttar Pradesh will now have anti- human trafficking police stations to check the trafficking of women and children. These police stations will be set up in all districts of the state for effective action in trafficking case...

Soumitra Chatterjee very critical : family sources

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained very critical on Monday, neither improving nor worsening, his family sources said. The 85-year-old thespians platelet count had dropped on Sunday.His condition ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020