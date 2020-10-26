HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5PM

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM. MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 582 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths push toll to 1,311 Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 582 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of infections to 2,31,834, while the death toll rose to 1,311 with four more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES No fresh COVID-19 death in Puducherry; 144 new cases take tally to 34,336 Puducherry: In a welcome development, Puducherry reported no fresh fatality due to COVID-19 on Monday for the second time this month. MDS5 TN-HINDU-MUNNANI-GOVT Hindu Munnani opposes govt bid to 'acquire' land belonging to temple in TN Chennai: The Hindu Munnani on Monday alleged that the authorities intended to acquire 35 acres of land belonging to a temple to build a collectorate complex for the newly carved out Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu and strongly opposed the move.