TN agriculture minister critically ill, says hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, undergoing treatment for "severe COVID-19 pneumonia and its complications", continues to be critically ill, the hospital where he is admitted said here on Monday. Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited the hospital on Sunday and Doraikkannu's cabinet colleagues paid a visit to the hospital today too.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:43 IST
Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, undergoing treatment for "severe COVID-19 pneumonia and its complications", continues to be critically ill, the hospital where he is admitted said here on Monday. The 72-year-old minister is on "maximal life support" , the Kauvery Hospital said.

Maintaining the functions of his vital organs continues to be a challenge considering his comorbidities, Executive Director of the hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin. "He is on maximal life support and his response to the treatment over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis (likely developments vis-a-vis the illness)," he said.

Doraikkannu was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after he complained of unease and breathlessness and had tested positive for the virus. Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited the hospital on Sunday and Doraikkannu's cabinet colleagues paid a visit to the hospital today too.

