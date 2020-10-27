Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's COVID hotspot state records two days without new cases for first time in seven months

The Australian state of Victoria, the epicentre of COVID-19 infections, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in more than seven months. Victoria, the second most populous state, will allow restaurants and cafes in Melbourne to reopen from Wednesday after more than three months under a stringent lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 06:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 06:27 IST
Australia's COVID hotspot state records two days without new cases for first time in seven months

The Australian state of Victoria, the epicentre of COVID-19 infections, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in more than seven months.

Victoria, the second most populous state, will allow restaurants and cafes in Melbourne to reopen from Wednesday after more than three months under a stringent lockdown. Despite case numbers dwindling and businesses poised to reopen, Victoria will only ease limits on social gatherings in the home, allowing two adults and dependents from one house to make one daily visit to one other household.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the highest risk of spreading the virus remained in the family home where social distancing protocols were often not applied. "This is just about making sure that people can connect, but we can't have a situation where people are having visitors in the morning, visitors at lunchtime, visitors in the evening," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

"What we, all of us as Victorians, have built is a precious thing, but it is fragile." The pace that Victoria has reopened has frustrated many, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison who has argued Australia's most populous state has eased restrictions despite small, single figure outbreaks, often bigger than in Victoria.

New South Wales state on Tuesday recorded two new locally acquired COVID-19 infections. Australia's COVID-19 restrictions have pushed its economy into its first recession in three decades, triggered after large swathes of the economy were shut to slow the spread of the virus.

The economy shrank 7% in the three months to the end of June, the biggest quarterly contraction since records began in 1959. Unemployment hit a 22-year high of 7.5% in July as businesses and borders closed. Australia has recorded just over 27,500 novel coronavirus infections, far fewer than many other developed countries.

Victoria, which accounts for more than 90% of the 905 deaths nationally, did not record any new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barrett takes 1st oath to join Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett has taken the first of two oaths she needs to officially join the Supreme Court. The Senate confirmed Barretts nomination on a largely party line 52-48 vote shortly before Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitut...

Exported used cars ‘dumped’ on developing nations, driving up pollution, UN warns

The study the first-ever of its kind found that some 14 million used cars, vans and minibuses were exported worldwide from Europe, the United States and Japan between 2015 and 2018.Around 80 per cent, went to low and middle-income countri...

Catch-up, ‘get ahead and stay ahead’ of coronavirus, urges UN health agency chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization WHO, informed journalists that intensive care units are filling up to capacity in some places, particularly in Europe and North America.Meanwhile, over the weekend, numerous ...

New map of the immune landscape in pancreatic cancer could guide immunotherapy

A new study combined single-cell RNA sequencing with two other investigative techniques to create what is believed to be the most robust and detailed portrait to date of the network of interactions that suppress the bodys immune response in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020