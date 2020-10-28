Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under-pressure German COVID-19 test lab produces run of false positives

"It was not always possible to double check the positive results in a timely manner due to the high number of samples and the lack of equipment," Managing Director Gabriele Schoen told Munich daily Muenchner Merkur. The laboratory's normal reagent supplier failed to deliver, forcing it to use an alternative reagent that was not compatible with its testing system, the paper said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:06 IST
Under-pressure German COVID-19 test lab produces run of false positives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A German laboratory wrongly diagnosed 58 out of 60 coronavirus tests as positive, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, after a hospital become suspicious of the results and retested the patients.

The MVZ Laboratory in Augsburg, Bavaria, blamed a high number of tests, a shortage of reagents and time pressure for the false diagnoses, which occurred over a one-week period. "It was not always possible to double check the positive results in a timely manner due to the high number of samples and the lack of equipment," Managing Director Gabriele Schoen told Munich daily Muenchner Merkur.

The laboratory's normal reagent supplier failed to deliver, forcing it to use an alternative reagent that was not compatible with its testing system, the paper said. Reuters could not immediately establish if the problem was also affecting other labs in Germany, where rigorous testing has been identified as a factor in the country's relatively low level of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

However, a health ministry spokesman said there was no reason to doubt the "validity and accuracy" of PCR molecular testing.

Also Read: Germany: "Solidarity" with Greece, Cyprus in Turkey dispute

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

A hunt across the border - indigenous rights in case before Canada's Supreme Court

By Jack Graham TORONTO, Oct 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In Canadas British Columbia, the mountainous West Kootenay region forms a rare inland temperate rainforest, where the Sinixt tribe has hunted game, fished for salmon and picked ber...

IL&FS Securities Services pays Rs 7.8 lakh to settle case with Sebi

ILFS Securities Services Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of market norms in respect of its risk participation arrangement with ILFS Financial Services Ltd. The firm paid Rs 7.8 lakh towards settlement...

Around 25,000 people to watch Boxing Day Test between India-Australia at MCG

Cricket Australia, the Melbourne Cricket Club, manager of the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG, and the Victorian Government on Wednesday announced a new three-year venue hire agreement for the MCG, starting with the 31st consecutive Boxing Day...

Jailed for protesting, Belarus basketball star speaks out for political change

Belarus basketball star Yelena Leuchanka has twice represented her country at the Olympic Games, but until this year she had always stayed out of politics. That changed abruptly when her country was engulfed by protests. When she joined a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020