Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany: "Solidarity" with Greece, Cyprus in Turkey dispute

Germany holds the rotating European Union presidency and before departing Berlin, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Greece and Cyprus had both German and EU backing but urged an “honest effort on all sides” to find a solution. Greece on Monday accused neighbour Turkey of undermining efforts to ease a crisis over eastern Mediterranean drilling rights, after Ankara redeployed a survey vessel for new energy exploration in disputed waters — including an area very close to a secluded Greek island.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:27 IST
Germany: "Solidarity" with Greece, Cyprus in Turkey dispute
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany's foreign minister headed Tuesday to Greece and Cyprus, pledging "full solidarity" with them in their dispute with Turkey over sea boundaries and drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Germany holds the rotating European Union presidency and before departing Berlin, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Greece and Cyprus had both German and EU backing but urged an "honest effort on all sides" to find a solution.

Greece on Monday accused neighbour Turkey of undermining efforts to ease a crisis over eastern Mediterranean drilling rights, after Ankara redeployed a survey vessel for new energy exploration in disputed waters — including an area very close to a secluded Greek island. The move reignited tensions over sea boundaries between Greek islands, Cyprus and Turkey's southern coast, which had flared up over the summer, prompting a military build-up, bellicose rhetoric and fears of a confrontation between the two NATO members and historic regional rivals. The Turkish search vessel, Oruc Reis, left the port of Antalya on Monday for a mission expected o end October 22.

Maas stressed that talks between the nations can only work in a "constructive atmosphere" and appealed "to Turkey not to close the window for dialogue that has just opened with Greece through unilateral measures." "Ankara must stop alternating between relaxation and provocation if the government is interested in talks, as it has repeatedly said," he said. Renewed Turkish gas exploration in the disputed areas would be "a major setback to efforts to de-escalate and thus also for the further development of EU-Turkey relations," Maas said.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Italy orders strict new anti-virus measures

Italian Premiere Giuseppe Conte has ordered strict new anti-coronavirus measures, including limits on private gatherings and a ban on casual pickup sports. Conte negotiated with the countrys regions to win limits on private gatherings, over...

Tamil Nadu Governor condoles demise of CM's mother

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the demise of Thavusayammal, mother of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami EPS. Thavusayammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93. She suffered a cardiac arres...

Housing project scam: Kerala HC stays for two months CBI proceedings against LIFE Mission

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months all proceedings against the Chief Executive Officer CEO of the LIFE Mission on the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in connection with a housing project scam. H...

ASEAN-India summit focuses on cyber security during COVID-19 pandemic

The 2nd ASEAN-India Track 1.5 Dialogue on Cyber Issues held virtually focussed upon cooperation and security in the digital and cyber domain in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digitization and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020