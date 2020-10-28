Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia submits application to WHO for Sputnik V vaccine prequalification

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) submitted applications to the WHO for accelerated registration and prequalification of the Sputnik V vaccine, an official statement released by the Russian embassy in New Delhi said. In the face of the ongoing pandemic, accelerated vaccine registration under the Emergency Use Listing EUL procedure will make the Russian vaccine available globally in a shorter time frame than usual procedures and will support global efforts to prevent the coronavirus infection, it said.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:11 IST
Russia submits application to WHO for Sputnik V vaccine prequalification
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia has submitted applications to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for accelerated registration and prequalification of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to make it available globally in a shorter time frame than usual procedures, according to an official statement on Wednesday. The WHO prequalification of medicines assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines. A medicinal product is included in the list of prequalified medicinal products subject to compliance with established requirements and standards of the WHO. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) submitted applications to the WHO for accelerated registration and prequalification of the Sputnik V vaccine, an official statement released by the Russian embassy in New Delhi said.

In the face of the ongoing pandemic, accelerated vaccine registration under the Emergency Use Listing EUL procedure will make the Russian vaccine available globally in a shorter time frame than usual procedures and will support global efforts to prevent the coronavirus infection, it said. Successful prequalification will enable Sputnik V to be included in the list of medicines used by international procurement agencies and countries to guide the bulk purchasing of medicines, it said.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said: "The Russian Federation was the first in the world to register a vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus, Sputnik V, which was created on a safe, effective and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors. "We have submitted an application for Emergency Use Listing and prequalification of the vaccine by the World Health Organisation, which will allow Sputnik V to be included in the list of medical products that meet leading quality, safety and efficacy standards," Dmitriev said. "We express our gratitude to the WHO for its active cooperation and look forward to the successful completion of the prequalification process at all major stages". The RDIF and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (Dr. Reddy's), a global pharmaceutical company headquartered out of India, have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 wickets in IPL

Mumbai Indians pacer Jaspreet Bumrah became the 16th cricketer to scalp 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL on Wednesday. The speedster achieved the feat against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bumrah p...

Over 60 pc schoolchildren have access to smartphones, three-fourth receive family support: Report

Almost three quarter of all children receive some form of learning support from family members while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Annual Status of Education Report ASER, 2020, launched on Wednesday. The ...

Hospitals in Wisconsin, Texas under strain as COVID-19 cases surge

UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin has been rushing to convert available space into units for COVID-19 patients, as the states medical facilities struggle to keep pace with a surge in new infections.As part of the effort, t...

Mamata to hold virtual meeting to review COVID-19 situation

To take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state post Durga Puja festival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a virtual administrative review meeting with ministers and senior officials on November 5, official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020