Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-League considers cutting Super Bowl capacity due to COVID-19

"Among the scenarios we are exploring is a capacity of around that figure but we anticipate it could grow as we get closer to the game." The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc with the NFL calendar with positive cases forcing a reshuffling of the schedule and leaving open the possibility of adding an 18th week of games to the regular season.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 03:26 IST
NFL-League considers cutting Super Bowl capacity due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The NFL said on Wednesday it was exploring the possibility of reducing seating capacity to 20% at February's Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, because of COVID-19.

The home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which had been expected to have a capacity crowd of close to 75,000 for the Feb. 7 NFL championship game, would instead host between 13,000 and 15,000 fans, making one of the most sought-after tickets in sport even tougher to find, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The NFL said it was still refining its plans for the game, a money-making annual media spectacle that attracts thousands of fans to different host cities each year.

"There have been 19 teams that have already or have been authorized by public authorities to host regular-season games," a spokesman said. "The average has been around 20% with fans seated in pods and everyone wearing face coverings. "Among the scenarios we are exploring is a capacity of around that figure but we anticipate it could grow as we get closer to the game."

The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc with the NFL calendar with positive cases forcing a reshuffling of the schedule and leaving open the possibility of adding an 18th week of games to the regular season. Teams have largely been left to decide for themselves whether to allow fans on game days, as long as they adhere to local and state regulations. By Week 6, more than half of weekend games had spectators.

The United States has had a surge in COVID-19 cases recently with the death toll reaching more than 227,000.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barcelona overcome Juve as Morata has three goals disallowed

Ousmane Dembele struck early and Lionel Messi converted a late penalty as Barcelona won 2-0 at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday after Alvaro Morata had three goals disallowed for offside for the Serie A side.Dembele struck with...

Democrats raise concerns about U.S. Postal delays ahead of election

Democrats in Congress on Wednesday said reported delays in mail deliveries in some U.S. cites could jeopardize delivery of ballots ahead of next weeks presidential election.U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington late Tuesday order...

U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

The World Trade Organizations bid to select a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global trade watchdogs next director-general. Just six days before the U....

Hurricane Zeta slams Louisiana with high winds, 'life-threatening' surge

Hurricane Zeta smashed into Louisiana on Wednesday with 110-mile-per-hour 175 kph winds and what government trackers called a life-threatening storm surge, the third hurricane to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast state this year.Zetas extremely dange...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020