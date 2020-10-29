BDO and IIC die of COVID-19 in West Bengal

A Block Development Officer and an Inspector-in Charge of a police station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district have died of COVID-19 on Thursday, an official said. Syed Ahmed (56), Block Development Officer (BDO) of Mandirbazar, died at M R Bangur Hospital in Kolkata this morning, the district official said.

Ahmed, a diabetic was admitted to M R Bangur Hospital, the COVID hospital in the city, three days back, Sub- Divisional Officer Sukanta Saha said. The Inspector-in Charge (IIC) of Nodakhali police station Anindya Basu, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 12, died early on Thursday, a district official said.

On October 23, the Sitalkuchi block development officer in Cooch Behar district, Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia died of COVID-19. Over the past few months, at least 15 government officials have died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal.