Bulgarian president self-isolates after COVID-19 contact

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is self-isolating after his secretary general tested positive for coronavirus and will continue to carry out his duties remotely, the president's office said on Thursday. Bulgaria has closed universities, high schools and nightclubs for two weeks among other curbs aimed at containing a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday the Balkan country of 7 million people reported a new daily record of 2,760 infections. Some 45,461 Bulgarians have tested positive for the disease since March and 1,197 have died. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Central Bank Governor Dimitar Radev are also in self-isolation after testing positive for the infection.