Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 95.55 per cent

Of the seven fatalities, two were reported from Patna and one each from Siwan, Sheikhpura, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Jehanabad, the bulletin said. Patna district accounted for 263 of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Bhagalpur at 68, Gaya and Nalanda at 48 each, East Champaran at 42, Munger at 40, Saran and Muzaffarpur at 38 each, Rohtas at 37, Vaishali and Bhojpur at 36 each and Samastipur at 34.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:45 IST
Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 95.55 per cent

As many as 1,068 people were cured of COVID-19 in Bihar on Thursday, totalling 2,05,385 recoveries as of date, the health department said. With this, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 95.55 per cent, slightly up from 95.40 per cent on Wednesday, the department said in a bulletin.

The state has so far tested 1.06 crore samples, including 1,31,357 samples in the past 24 hours, it said. However, a health department official expressed his inability to provide the number of rapid antigen, RTPCR and TrueNat tests.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,076 in the state after seven more people succumbed to the infection, it said. Of the seven fatalities, two were reported from Patna and one each from Siwan, Sheikhpura, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Jehanabad, the bulletin said.

Patna district accounted for 263 of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Bhagalpur at 68, Gaya and Nalanda at 48 each, East Champaran at 42, Munger at 40, Saran and Muzaffarpur at 38 each, Rohtas at 37, Vaishali and Bhojpur at 36 each and Samastipur at 34. At least 783 new cases were reported, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 2,14,945, the bulletin said.

At present, there are 8,484 active cases in Bihar. Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 265 followed by Purnea (59), Araria (35), Nalanda (31), Muzaffarpur (30) and Jehanabad (27).

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta kills three as it rips across U.S. South

Hurricane Zeta tore across the U.S. South on Thursday with strong winds that left a trail of downed trees, snapped power lines and killed at least three people. The storm brought 110 mile-per-hour 175 km-per-hour winds to the Louisiana coas...

Trump, Biden home in on critical battleground of Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will rally supporters on Thursday in the closely contested state of Florida, visiting the same city hours apart and putting on full display their contrasting approaches to the resur...

Farm laws: Punjab CM asks state MLAs to accompany him for meeting with President

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday appealed to MLAs of all political parties to accompany him for a meeting with the President on November 4 to request him to give his assent to the farm bills passed by the state assembly. A ...

White House moves ahead with sale of F-35 jets to UAE -sources

The White House notified Congress it intends to sell 50 5-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin to the United Arab Emirates, setting up a potential showdown with the U.S. legislature, which could vote to block the sales, sources said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020