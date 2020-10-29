Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 95.55 per cent

As many as 1,068 people were cured of COVID-19 in Bihar on Thursday, totalling 2,05,385 recoveries as of date, the health department said. With this, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 95.55 per cent, slightly up from 95.40 per cent on Wednesday, the department said in a bulletin.

The state has so far tested 1.06 crore samples, including 1,31,357 samples in the past 24 hours, it said. However, a health department official expressed his inability to provide the number of rapid antigen, RTPCR and TrueNat tests.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,076 in the state after seven more people succumbed to the infection, it said. Of the seven fatalities, two were reported from Patna and one each from Siwan, Sheikhpura, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Jehanabad, the bulletin said.

Patna district accounted for 263 of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Bhagalpur at 68, Gaya and Nalanda at 48 each, East Champaran at 42, Munger at 40, Saran and Muzaffarpur at 38 each, Rohtas at 37, Vaishali and Bhojpur at 36 each and Samastipur at 34. At least 783 new cases were reported, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 2,14,945, the bulletin said.

At present, there are 8,484 active cases in Bihar. Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 265 followed by Purnea (59), Araria (35), Nalanda (31), Muzaffarpur (30) and Jehanabad (27).