Algerian president's health condition 'stable', presidency says

Algerian president's health condition 'stable', presidency saysReuters | Algiers | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:27 IST
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's health condition is "stable and does not cause concern", the presidency said on Thursday, a day after being flown to Germany for medical checks.
"His medical staff is optimistic as to the results of checks," it said in a statement. Tebboune, 75, had entered a military hospital in Algiers after senior aides tested positive for COVID-19.
