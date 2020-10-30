Left Menu
Mainland China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases vs 47 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, down from 47 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that one local infection was reported in the eastern province of Shandong. The commission also reported 53 new asymptomatic cases, up from 16 a day earlier.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-10-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 05:34 IST
Mainland China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases vs 47 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, down from 47 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. Of the new cases, 24 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that one local infection was reported in the eastern province of Shandong.

The commission also reported 53 new asymptomatic cases, up from 16 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China now stand at 85,940. The death toll remains at 4,634.

