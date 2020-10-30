Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novavax lays out specific minority targets for U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial

Moderna slowed its trial to increase minority participation, which last week completed enrollment with Black Americans making up 10% of the study population. Novavax said the earliest it could determine if its vaccine works will come after 72 participants in the Phase III trial become infected with COVID-19.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:32 IST
Novavax lays out specific minority targets for U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Novavax)

Novavax Inc on Friday outlined specific diversity targets for its large-scale COVID-19 vaccine study expected to begin in the United States and Mexico next month.

The company, which is already testing its vaccine in a Phase III trial in Britain, aims to include at least 15% Black or African Americans, 10% to 20% Latinos and 1% to 2% Native Americans, the company said at a meeting of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The group, known as Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, is charged with making recommendations for how vaccines should be used and tracked once they are deemed safe and effective by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Diversity has become an important consideration in the testing of vaccines to prevent infection by the coronavirus because of the outsize toll the pandemic has taken on minorities. Blacks have been three times as likely to contract COVID-19 as white Americans and twice as likely to die from the disease. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a Twitter and Facebook event on Thursday that having adequate representation from minorities is key to building confidence in those communities that the vaccine is safe.

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, which began their Phase III vaccine trials in late July, initially struggled to reach adequate minority enrollment, especially of Black Americans. Pfizer expanded its trial to 44,000 subjects, in part to increase minority enrollment. Moderna slowed its trial to increase minority participation, which last week completed enrollment with Black Americans making up 10% of the study population.

Novavax said the earliest it could determine if its vaccine works will come after 72 participants in the Phase III trial become infected with COVID-19. That is more cases than needed for the first interim look under protocols for the Phase III vaccine trials being conducted by Pfizer and Moderna.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world's third-biggest smartphone brand; Samsung on top

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

On election night, Trump says he would probably stay at White House

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would probably stay at the White House on Election Night, if there are restrictions on celebrations at his Trump International hotel here. Trump is facing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the Novem...

Walmart begins returning firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors

Walmart Inc said on Friday it has begun returning firearms and ammunitions to the floors of its U.S. stores a day after the worlds largest retailer said it had removed these products.After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage t...

Motor racing-Racing Point report seven COVID-19 cases so far this season

The Racing Point Formula One team have had seven positive cases of COVID-19 this season, including both their drivers and team owner, principal Otmar Szafnauer said on Friday. Mexican Sergio Perez, who missed two races in August, and Canadi...

Tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturns in UP, 2 killed

A tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Kon area here on Friday, killing two elderly women and injuring over two dozen people, police said. The accident took place when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees was going to Amla Dham te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020