U.S. CDC reports 228,100 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 8,924,548 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 90,155 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,055 to 228,100.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 29, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.