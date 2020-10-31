Ladakh records 54 new COVID-19 cases, tally now 6,139

Ladakh has recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 6,139, officials said on Friday. Sixty-nine more patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the active cases in the UT to 628, they said.

A total of 74 people have died of COVID-19. While 36 fatalities were reported in Leh, the rest of the 38 deaths had taken place in Kargil. Of the new cases, 44 were reported in Leh and 10 in Kargil, the officials said.

They said 58 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Leh and 11 others in Kargil after their treatment. With this, the total number of recovered patients have gone up to 5,438, the officials said.