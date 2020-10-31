Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to spend on vaccines for wider region

will mean we are able to return to more normal travel, tourism and trade with our key partners in the region.” Meanwhile, officials in Victoria state reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday as Melbourne residents head into a weekend of greater social freedom.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 31-10-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 08:32 IST
Australia to spend on vaccines for wider region

Australia has announced it will spend 500 million Australian dollars (USD 351 million) to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the Pacific and Southeast Asia “as part of a shared recovery for our region from the pandemic.” The government said it would use a range of advance purchase agreements with manufacturers via the global COVAX Facility plan, which aims to ensure virus vaccines are shared with all nations. "We are committing an additional AU$500 million over three years towards this effort,” it said. “The funding will further help ensure that the countries of the Pacific and East Timor are able to achieve full immunisation coverage, and will make a significant contribution toward meeting the needs of southeast Asia.

"A fast, safe vaccine rollout ... will mean we are able to return to more normal travel, tourism and trade with our key partners in the region.” Meanwhile, officials in Victoria state reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday as Melbourne residents head into a weekend of greater social freedom. Figures from the state's Health Department show an average of just 2.4 new cases per day for the past 14 days.

The easing of restrictions means families can visit each other at home. A 25-kilometre (15-mile) travel limit remains in place and outdoor gatherings are still capped at 10 people. It will be an emotional weekend for many people who have been unable to see their families or close friends for months.

Victoria's COVID-19 death toll stands at 819 and the national figure is 907. State premier Daniel Andrews did not face the media on Saturday, bringing his daily news conference marathon to an end. The state leader had held news conferences for 120 consecutive days starting on July 3.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Crowds protesting virus curbs clash with police in Barcelona

Clashes erupted in central Barcelona between riot police and dozens of people in a hundreds-strong crowd protesting the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses as authorities struggle to rein in a sharp coronavirus resur...

'Borat' actor gives church $100K after member shown in film

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who stars in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, donated USD 100,000 to the church of a woman who believed she was taking part in a documentary but instead was being featured in the mockumentary comedy film. Jeanise Jones, ...

Trump and Biden intensify their election campaigns

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have intensified their poll campaigns for the November 3 presidential elections, both on the ground and in the virtual domain, making a case before Americans as to why they should...

PM pays tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Indias first home minister, at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity here on his 145th birth anniversary. Sardar Patels birth anniversary is being celeb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020