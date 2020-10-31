BBMP issues show-cause notice to 7 Bengaluru hospitals over non-compliance of order for reserving beds

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to take exemplary action against seven hospitals in violations of its directions for reserving 50 per cent of beds in each category for government referred patients in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Saturday. The BBMP today issued show-cause notices under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act to the seven hospitals seeking a response on the matter, failing which their licenses shall be suspended invoking Section 15 of the KPME Act.

If no proper explanation is received within 24 hours along with compliance of reserving 50 per cent beds for BBMP sponsored COVID patients, the BBMP will be constrained to close down the OPDs at the first instance and thereafter all the existing patients admitted in these hospitals will be shifted to some other alternate hospitals and subsequently, these hospitals will be closed down. The show-cause notices were issued to Artyem Hospital, Rangadorai Memorial Hospital, Sanjeevini Hospital, GVG Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Srinivas Hospital, Medstar Hospital, and Nandana Healthcare Services India Ltd.

Earlier, the BBMP had issued an order directing private medical establishments in the city to reserve 50 per cent beds in each category including general wards, HDU, ICU and ICU with ventilators, for the treatment of patients referred by the public health authorities. (ANI)