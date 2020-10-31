Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Agri Minister battling COVID-19 is critical, says hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, battling COVID-19 pneumonia and on life support, is extremely critical, a hospital treating him said here on Saturday. The 72-year-old Minister's health has "suffered a significant deterioration in vital functions. He is extremely critical despite being on maximal life support," Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:46 IST
TN Agri Minister battling COVID-19 is critical, says hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, battling COVID-19 pneumonia and on life support, is extremely critical, a hospital treating him said here on Saturday. The 72-year-old Minister's health has "suffered a significant deterioration in vital functions.

He is extremely critical despite being on maximal life support," Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin. The hospital had said on Monday that the Minister was being treated for severe COVID pneumonia and its complications and maintaining the functions of his vital organs was challenging, considering his multiple comorbidities.

A CT scan had showed 90 per cent lung involvement vis-a- vis the infection and he was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and ventilator. Kauvery hospital had said days ago that Doraikkannu, who was admitted with severe breathlessness, tested positive for COVID-19.

On October 13, the minister experienced unease when he was on his way to attend the funeral of Davusayammal, Chief Minister K Palaniswami's mother, who had died at the age of 93 at Salem. Doraikkannu, who was travelling in his car, was rushed to the government medical college hospital in Villupuram and from there was shifted to Kauvery hospital the same day.

Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues, including Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, had visited the hospital on October 25 to enquire about Doraikkannu's health..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

France church attack: Assailant's family demands answers

A third suspect is in French custody Saturday in connection with an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a Nice church, as the family of the suspected Tunisian assailant demanded to see video footage of what happened. ...

U'khand CM launches 'Devbhog Sweets'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched Devbhog Sweets, made of foodgrain grown in the state, to give a push to the slogan of vocal for local. Made of mandua, chailai, jhangora, kuttu flour, gahat, soyabin and ...

Congress stages protest in Jammu against new land laws for J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress staged a protest here on Saturday against the new land laws notified for the Union Territory and said the central government should not test the patience of peace-loving citizens by snatching their...

Three in custody in France following Nice attack

A third person was taken into custody in France in connection with a knife attack which left three dead in Nice on Thursday, a police source said on Saturday, as the government ramps up security efforts against possible militant attacks. An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020