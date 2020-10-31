54 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, tally rises to

At least 54 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Saturday, pushing the state's tally to 30,717, a health department official said. The death toll, however, remained at 343.

West Tripura district, comprising state capital Agartala, has accounted for 178 COVID-19 deaths so far, the official said. Tripura now has 1,496 active cases, while 28,855 people have recovered from the disease.

As many as 4,58,383 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state thus far, he added..