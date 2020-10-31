J-K: GMC braces for resuming routine surgeries from Nov 2

Left Menu
The decision to restart the routine surgeries in GMC hospital, Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital and super specialty hospital in the city was taken at a meeting chaired by Principal, GMC, Jammu, Shashi Sudhan Sharma, the officials said.

The Government Medical College (GMC) on Saturday gave its nod for resuming routine surgeries in various hospitals here from November 2, over seven months after being suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.  The decision to restart the routine surgeries in GMC hospital, Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital and super specialty hospital in the city was taken at a meeting chaired by Principal, GMC, Jammu, Shashi Sudhan Sharma, the officials said.  They said the head of departments of surgery, orthopaedic, obstetric and gynecology,cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), urology, neurosurgery and ophthalmology agreed to restart the routine surgeries in their respective operation theatres. Sharma instructed the Medical Superintendent, Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and other HoDs to submit the requirement of machinery, equipment and other infrastructure for its further submission to the J-K Medical Supplies Corporation, the spokesman said.

The GMC principal told the meeting that the Liquid Oxygen Plant would be made functional within a week's time positively. Meanwhile, Sharma said the GMC has a total of 56 COVID-19 positive patients including 15 in isolation ward, 12 in cardiac care units and 10 in high dependency units.  Out of 56 patients, 40 are on oxygen support, while 11 patients have been provided with a bipap facility, she said, adding a total 684 cylinders including 668 in GMC and 16 in Chest Disease Hospital were consumed in the last 24 hours.

The GMC principal said the hospital has a buffer stock of around 1,107 cylinders and CDH has a stock of 60 oxygen cylinders..

