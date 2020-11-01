Coronavirus: 1,543 new cases, 49 deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 1,88,813 on Sunday after 1,543 people tested positive, while the number of recovered patients mounted to 1,64,537, an official said. With 49 deaths, the fatality count climbed to 2,150, he said.

A total of 192 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,129 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 22,126 active cases, the official said. Raipur district reported 116 new cases, taking its total count to 41,481, including 595 deaths.

Raigarh district recorded 264 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 152, Korba 133, Bilaspur 108 and Balod 73 among other districts, he said. "Of the latest fatalities, five took place on Sunday and six on Saturday while 38 had taken place earlier and they were added to the tally on Sunday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,88,813, New cases 1,543, Death toll 2,150, Recovered 1,64,537, Active cases 22,126, People tested so far 18,27,426..