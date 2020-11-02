Singapore mosques to gradually increase number of worshippers

Ten mosques in Singapore will gradually increase the number of worshippers to 250 each session by the end of this year as part of a trial of relaxing measures to control the coronavirus pandemic with a fewer daily new infections reported. This comes after the government announced in September that it is progressively easing measures for religious activities and services, Channel News Asia reported.

The selected mosques will offer three prayer zones of 50 people each from November 13 and progressively increase the spaces to 250 congregants in total, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Sunday. Those attending the prayers must use the TraceTogether app or token for SafeEntry check-ins.

Meanwhile, there was no new locally transmitted case of coronavirus in Singapore on Monday, the third consecutive day. Only one imported COVID-19 case was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Health.

The latest infection, placed on stay home notice on arrival here, brings Singapore's total COVID-19 cases to 58,020. This is the lowest daily figure of new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore since February 25.

The four imported cases, reported on Sunday, arrived from India, the UK, the Netherlands and the Philippines. They are under stay home notice. Forty-six confirmed cases are in hospital while 21 are being cared for in isolated community facilities for mild symptoms.

Eleven people have recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospital on Sunday. In all, 57,924 people have fully recovered from COVID-19, said MOH..