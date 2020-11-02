Left Menu
Over 7,000 recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

As many as 3.55 lakh people have recuperated from the disease while the COVID-19 caseload touched 4,31,329 with the addition of the new cases which showed a dip, he told reporters here. The number of samples tested also declined to 33,345, compared to over 50,000 in the previous few days.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:18 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (PTI): Kerala on Monday recorded 7,108 recoveries from COVID-19 against 4,138 fresh cases, including 47 health workers, while the toll climbed to 1,533 with 21 fatalities Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. As many as 3.55 lakh people have recuperated from the disease while the COVID-19 caseload touched 4,31,329 with the addition of the new cases which showed a dip, he told reporters here.

The number of samples tested also declined to 33,345, compared to over 50,000 in the previous few days. A total of 86,681 people are presently undergoing treatment for the disease.

Kozhikode accounted for the highest number of cases at 576, followed by Ernakulam 518, Alappuzha 498 and Malappuram 467. The toll mounted to 1,533 with the addition of 21 fatalities which were confirmed due to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, as many as 54 had come from outside the state, 3,599 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 438 people was not known, he said. Presently, 2,93,221 people are under observation.

So far, 47,28,404 samples have been sent for testing, the Chief Minister said adding while five new places were added to the hotspot list, 19 were removed from it..

