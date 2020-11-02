Left Menu
Development News Edition

No alternative, British PM tells Parliament as he is grilled over lockdown No. 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that there is "no alternative" but to impose a second England-wide lockdown as he tabled his proposals to curb the surge in coronavirus cases before members of Parliament.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:33 IST
No alternative, British PM tells Parliament as he is grilled over lockdown No. 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that there is "no alternative" but to impose a second England-wide lockdown as he tabled his proposals to curb the surge in coronavirus cases before members of Parliament. He rejected Opposition allegations that the government has been "slow" to act and said "no one wants to impose measures unless absolutely essential".

"When the data changes course, we must change course too," he told MPs in the House of Commons, who must vote on the plans for them to take effect from Thursday. "There is no alternative but to take action at a national level… I am truly sorry for the anguish these rules will cause businesses," Johnson said, as he thanked his senior Cabinet minister and Downing Street neighbour, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, for his "creativity" in coming up with support packages to help businesses through the crisis.

Johnson had announced the second England-wide stay-at-home lockdown on Saturday after details of a high-level Cabinet meeting were leaked ahead of schedule. He told the Commons on Monday that failing to act would risk the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) being overwhelmed and doctors having to choose which patients to treat and having a knock-on effect for other kinds of care. He warned that COVID-19 is "doubling faster than we could conceivably add capacity" to the health service. According to the details laid out before Parliament, the measures will "expire" on December 2 and after that the plan is for England to revert to the current tiered system of localised restrictions, with MPs given a say on the way forward at that stage. The PM also pledged a "steady but massive" expansion of rapid testing for COVID-19.

His statement comes amid a growing rebellion within his own Conservative Party ranks, with backbench MPs openly voicing their dissent against the repeat cycle of lockdowns. He held a series of behind the scenes meetings with the disgruntled Tory MPs to win support for the second lockdown. The Opposition Labour Party, meanwhile, accused the Johnson-led government of not acting fast enough but confirmed that they would be voting in favour of the second lockdown, which means the changes will clear the parliamentary threshold required by Wednesday. Labour Leader Keir Starmer said the central lesson from the first wave of the pandemic is that if you don't act quickly, "the cost will be far worse".

"The Prime Minister failed to learn this lesson. The human cost will be higher," he said. Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has also said his party will back the government on the second lockdown as he has also criticised Johnson for doing so late. The devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland already have their own versions of tough lockdowns in place, which they say would carry on as planned. Meanwhile, the UK recorded 18,950 new coronavirus cases and 136 more deaths, taking the country's toll to 46,853.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast president on track for election win, opposition cry foul

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara edged closer to claiming a landslide election victory, partial tallies showed on Monday, though opponents said his bid for a third term was illegal and the results were skewed by an opposition boycott...

U.S. judge doubtful about Texas Republican bid to scrap 127,000 votes

A federal judge in Texas on Monday appeared skeptical of an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. On the e...

France reports record new daily COVID-19 cases at more 52,000

French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, versus 46,290 on Sunday. That tally suggests the new lockdown put in place Fri...

Delhi reports record 4,001 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 4,001 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on Monday taking the total count of cases to 3,96,371. The total active cases in the national capital currently stand at 33,308, while 3,56,459 people have recovered from the viral infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020