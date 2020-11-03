137 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura; tally rises to 30,989

At least 137 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, pushing the tally in the state to 30,989, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 347 as two more patients have succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 181 of the 347 COVID-19 deaths, the official said. Tripura currently has 1,324 active coronavirus cases, while 29,295 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 4,64,006 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said, adding that 2,75,816 samples were tested by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 1,88,190 by RTPCR method..